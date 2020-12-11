St. Peter pair accused of selling meth from suspect’s workplace

A pair of St. Peter residents are accused of selling methamphetamine from the workplace of one of the suspects.

Kari Albrecht, 39, and Gregory Amos, 33, have been charged with first-degree drug sales in Le Sueur County

A release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says Cannon River Drug & Violent Offender Task Force agents received information that Albrecht and Amos were selling meth from Albrecht’s workplace in Kasota.

The release says 22 grams of meth, a scale, zip lock baggies, and other evidence were found in Albrect’s purse and vehicle when the task force executed a warrant last month at her place of employment.

Police say both suspects admitted to their involvement during an interview with investigators.

Albrecht and Amos are also each charged with third-degree possession of methamphetamine. They are both scheduled for arraignment in March.