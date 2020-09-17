St. Peter Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

St. Peter police say an armed robbery suspect is in custody.

Scorpio Lee Rosales, 34, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree burglary, police said in a press release.

On September 13, just after 9 a.m., police say Rosales entered a business on Mulberry Street and confronted the owner with a handgun. The release says Rosales entered the business, ran at an employee, and pointed a gun at their head, demanding money.

Information from the St. James Police helped to locate Rosales, whom police describe in the release as a career criminal.

Rosales is being held in the Nicollet County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com