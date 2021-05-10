St. Peter Police seek catalytic converter thieves

St. Peter police are seeking the public’s help to identify the thieves responsible for stealing 18 catalytic converters in the city.

The thefts have all occurred within the last three weeks, according to a press release from the police department. A majority of the thefts happened on or nearby the Gustavus Adolphus campus. Police say the thieves have struck at all times of day or night.

Police have identified two vehicles of interest.

A 2004 white Saab Convertible with Minnesota license plate MCJ-611:

A 1999 blue Saab four-door sedan with Minnesota license plate 504-XUZ:

The suspects are using a battery-powered saw to cut exhaust pipes, which takes less than a minute. “This is a very fast criminal act which makes it difficult to apprehend the subject when it occurs,” says the release.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts should call 911 or the St. Peter Police Department at (507) 931-1550.