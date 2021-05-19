St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Staff picket against patient assaults
Staff from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center picketed Tuesday in an effort to bring attention to an increase in assaults against staff by patients.
Union leaders say 42 staff injuries have been documented in just the first three months of this year, which range from joint injuries to serious head trauma.
Organizers say they want staff to become a priority, and hospital administration to start taking the issue seriously.
