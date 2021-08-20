St. Peter requiring masks in city buildings

Masks will be required in all city buildings in St. Peter as COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the region.

The city announced the requirement on social media Friday, citing high transmission rates in Nicollet County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows most of Minnesota in the same category, including neighboring counties Blue Earth, Brown, Waseca, Le Sueur, and Sibley.

The mask requirement takes effect on Monday, August 23, and will apply to indoor spaces in all city facilities.

Officials say anyone who is unable to comply with the requirement will not be allowed in the buildings and should contact the appropriate office by phone.