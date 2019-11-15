St. Peter retirement home recognized in ‘Best Nursing Homes’ report

(St. Peter, MN) – A St. Peter nursing home has been recognized in U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Nursing Homes” report.

Benedictine Living Community, a faith-based provider of senior care and living services, received the top recognition in the report when it was rated as “High-Performing.” Benedictine received the top rating in the nursing home category and for the overall quality of short-stay rehabilitation in the 2019-2020 report.

More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and received one of five overall quality ratings – high performing, better than average, average, worse than average, or poor. The ratings are based on U.S. News and World Report’s own in-depth analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“Staff at Benedictine Living Community of St. Peter have acted to improve the quality of the care and services they provide,” said Jeri Reinhardt, Vice President of Clinical Services and Performance Excellence. “Their results were achieved through high intention, diligent effort, intelligent direction, and skillful execution.”

