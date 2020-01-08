St. Peter schools seeking community input on superintendent search

(St. Peter, MN) – The St. Peter School District is looking for community input as they search for a new superintendent.

The search is intended to replace Dr. Paul Peterson, who took a position with the Mankato School District at the start of the school year.

The St. Peter School Board is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association to provide guidance and assist with the planning. Information will be collected to help shape the candidate interview questions.

Community members can participate by filling out an online survey, or by attending one of two listening sessions:

The online survey will close on January 24th at 11:59 p.m.