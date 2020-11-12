St. Peter schools will shift to distance learning next week

Amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in Minnesota, St. Peter Public Schools will shift to distance learning next week.

The decision was made during a special school board meeting Tuesday night, where the board approved a recommendation to make the transition to virtual learning for all students effective Monday, Nov 16.

District officials have cancelled school on Friday to allow staff to plan for the transition.

“Our distance learning model is much different than last spring’s emergency learning plan,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth said in an update. “It is much more engaging and includes engaged live-time virtually.”

Gronseth said St. Peter schools would not be participating in athletics while in distance learning.

The district is hopeful that students will be able to return to the hybrid learning model following the holidays.