St. Peter teen killed in Nicollet County crash

(Mankato, MN) – A St. Peter teen was killed in a crash with a semi north of Nicollet Monday morning.

The name of the deceased 17-year-old girl has not yet been released by the state patrol.

According to a crash report, the teen was southbound on Highway 111 in Granby Township when the 2000 Buick Regal she was driving collided with a northbound Volvo semi.

The semi driver, 62-year-old John Eugene Magnan of Detroit Lakes, wasn’t injured.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m., according to the patrol’s crash report. The report indicates roads were snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.