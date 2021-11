A local sales tax will fund a new fire hall in St. Peter.

Residents voted 1,968 to 295 in favor of the half-percent sales tax at the polls yesterday. If the sales tax didn’t pass, a property tax would have funded the $9 million project.

The tax will stay in place for 40 years, or until the project is fully funded.

St. Peter’s current fire hall is more than 90 years old. Construction on the fire hall could begin early next year.