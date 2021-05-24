St. Peter’s 4th of July Parade on for 2021

St. Peter’s Old Fashioned 4th of July parade is moving forward in 2021 after it was cancelled in 2020 for the pandemic.

The St. Peter Chamber also announced that entry fees into the parade would be waived as a way of thanking residents and businesses for their support during the pandemic.

The parade is likely to have three marching bands and all the familiar units, according to an email from the Chamber.

The picnic in the park and the annual fireworks display are also on tap for the celebration.

To sign up for a parade spot, visit the St. Peter Chamber website.