St. Peter’s July 4th celebration cancelled

(St. Peter, MN) – The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce announced that it would cancel the city’s July 4 celebration.

A notice of the cancellation of the annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Picnic in the Park was posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page Thursday. Citing public safety amid COVID-19 concerns, Chamber leaders called the decision “sad, but the right thing to do.”

The Chamber is working with sponsors, parade entries, and park vendors to issue refunds and voluntary credits, according to the post.