St. Thomas Mourns Loss of Student Who Died in Her Bed

The University of St. Thomas is mourning the death of student, Katie Mullen.

The sophomore was found unresponsive in her bed on Friday morning, and was later pronounced dead.

The university says it doesn’t have any information about what caused the Andover native’s death, and is awaiting more details from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mullen was a dean’s list student who worked in academic counseling and support, with St. Thomas’ saying she was a “cherished friend” who will be “deeply missed.”

The university is offering counseling and psychological services to students, faculty and staff.

“Please remember Katie, her family and friends in your prayers,” St. Thomas’ said.

Source: bringmethenews.com

