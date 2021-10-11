Staff illness cancels Maple River classes

Staff illness has forced the Maple River School District to cancel classes for two days this week.

The district announced Saturday that there is insufficient staff to cover classes due to a significant amount of illness from influenza, RSV, and COVID.

Classes were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, including all pre-school and child care due to the staff shortage. After-school activities will continue as normal, according to a post on social media.

The district says they currently hiring substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and custodians.