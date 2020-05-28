Staff member at Minnesota Security Hospital St. Peter tests positive for COVID-19

(St. Paul, MN) – A staff member at the Minnesota Security Hospital St. Peter campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department Human Services said they can’t release further information about the patient due to privacy reasons.

DHS says the staff member had brief contact with a small number of patients and co-workers over two non-consecutive days. The infected staff member practiced appropriate physical distancing and wore a mask during all interactions, according to information released by DHS.

The Minnesota Department of Health says risk to staff and patients is low to none.

“We’ve taken aggressive action to keep coronavirus out of our facilities in St. Peter and throughout the entire DHS-operated health system, starting at the front door,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead.

Harpstead said all staff are screened daily for fever and other symptoms as they arrive for work. Workers are required to wear face masks, and the hospital is “stringently” following guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and MDH.

DHS says staff will continue to report for their regular shift and monitor themselves for symptoms. Those infected with the virus will be allowed to return to work after at least ten days have passed and they have been fever free for at least 72 hours. Infected employees must also consult DHS before returning to work.

Nicollet County reported its seventh COVID-19 death Wednesday, and has 74 confirmed positive cases of the virus.