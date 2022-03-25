Stalking charges: Mapleton man sent over 100 texts, threatened to kill victim’s pets

A Mapleton man is accused of physically assaulting a woman known to him and sending her more than 100 threatening text messages.

Peter George Rollinger, 45, was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony stalking – a second or subsequent violation in 10 years. He also faces gross misdemeanor charges for domestic assault.

A criminal complaint says Rollinger went drinking at bars in Mapleton and Mankato on March 9 after losing his job. Afterward, he punched the victim in the face, threatened her with a knife, and later hit her in the face again, according to court documents. The victim reported to police she had a bloody nose and both her lips were split.

The criminal complaint says Rollinger then told the victim he was going to get his gun and went into the bedroom where it was kept. The victim fled the home with her wallet and purse and ran to a nursing home to wait for her parents to pick her up, according to court documents.

Rollinger sent more than 100 text messages to the victim between March 9 and March 10, according to investigators. The complaint says Rollinger “threatens to harm himself, threatens to kill the victim’s pets, and rants about how angry he is that the victim will not talk to him.”

Rollinger has a prior domestic violence-related conviction from January 2016, according to the complaint.

A warrant has been issued for Rollinger’s arrest based upon concerns for the victim’s safety, according to police.