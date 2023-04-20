Standoff suspect was charged in early April, shortly after father & son reported missing

A standoff in Mankato with a man accused of abducting his son was still ongoing Thursday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Walter Brown fled on foot when they tried to arrest him Tuesday afternoon, then fired a gun at a pursuing officer, who wasn’t hurt. Brown ran into a nearby apartment and police began negotiations.

Charges filed earlier this month say Brown violated a no-contact order when he appeared at the home of his son’s mother, took the boy, and left. Investigators say he refused to answer calls from the child’s mother and blocked her on social media. He’s charged with felony counts of violating a no-contact order and depriving custody for that incident.

Brown and his son, Koran, were reported missing on March 29.