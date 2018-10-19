Standout Wrestler From Minnesota Found Dead in South Dakota Dorm

A student found dead in his dorm room at Northern State University has been identified as a freshman from Minnesota.

Curtis LeMair, a resident of Prior Lake, died of a hereditary defect in his heart, according to a post from his mother on Facebook.

LeMair was a standout wrestler at Prior Lake High School and a member of the Northern State wrestling team.

According to his university bio, he took third place at 113 pounds in the 2016 Minnesota high school state tournament and fifth place at 126 pounds in the 2018 tournament. He was wrestling at 141 pounds in college.

LeMair’s mother’s Facebook post says she spoke with her son on Tuesday night, but when his roommate tried to wake him for wrestling practice he had already passed away in his sleep.

“We heard from the sergeant who was present at Curt’s autopsy this morning,” she wrote. “Curtis had a hereditary defect in his heart that was previously undetected.

“He assured us that Curtis passed away peacefully in his sleep. This gives us some measure of comfort. Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out during this time.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

