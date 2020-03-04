Starbucks Debuts Spring Menu With 2 New Colorful Iced Drinks: Pineapple Matcha and Golden Ginger

just announced their new lineup of drinks as well as the addition of two breakfast wraps, which means there’s a little something for everyone heading into Starbucks this season — even those who are dairy-free. All of the items are available in stores nationwide starting Tuesday.

Two of the beverages — the Iced Pineapple Matcha and Iced Golden Ginger Drinks — feature coconut milk, which was initially added to the chain’s lineup in 2015 and further expands the number of drink options for non-dairy folks. The former is made with premium matcha green tea and shaken with flavors of pineapple and ginger, while the latter features ginger, pineapple, and turmeric flavors.

They’re both tropical and naturally vibrant, which totally sets the mood for spring 2020. A grande-size of either drink goes for between $4.95 and $5.75.

Following the nationwide expansion of their lineup last year, Starbucks is also releasing a new Nitro Cold Brew flavor: Salted Honey Cold Foam. The chain’s Nitro Cold Brew drinks are served on tap and consist of cold brew coffee that is infused with nitrogen gas for “a smooth and creamy sweetness.” Like it sounds, the new flavor is topped with toasted honey.

Source: people.com