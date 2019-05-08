Starbucks’ New Color-Changing Cups Get Even More Beautiful When a Cold Drink Is Added

The coffee chain has been on a roll lately with the comeback of the S’mores Frappuccino, the debut of the tropical Dragon Drink on their permanent menu, and having what fans thought was a Starbucks cup featured (accidentally!) in a scene from Game of Thrones.

Now getting people just as excited as the GoT cameo are brand new color changing cups for the start of the summer season (a.k.a. cold brew season). They’re so popular that fans are reporting they have mostly sold out in Starbucks stores across the country.

Fear not, a Starbucks rep has confirmed to PEOPLE that the cups, which magically switch shades when a cold beverage is poured inside them, will be restocked periodically throughout the season. Only available in-store, the 24 ounce reusable cups will cost you $16.95 for a pack of all five colors, which includes Rose, Citron, Sky, Apricot and Arctic.