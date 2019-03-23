State board takes disciplinary action against Mankato, Waseca vet clinic owner

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine has issued a long list of findings and disciplinary actions against a veterinarian who practices in both Waseca and Mankato.

Dr. James D. Rundquist, owner of Premier Veterinary Center, met with the board’s Complaint Review Committee on June 4, 2018 to discuss the multiple allegations made against his practice.

According to the findings:

In December 2017, Rundquist performed an ovariohysterectomy on three cats. He neglected to provide discharge instructions for postoperative care. One of the cat’s abdominal incision separated the evening following surgery. An emergency appointment at another vet office was required to repair the incision. The other two cats development infected at the surgical sites.

In January 2018, Rundquist performed a castration on a 1 1/2-year-old dog. The surgical incision failed after the dog was discharged, and Rundquist didn’t recommend restitching the incision.

In April 2018, Rundquist performed an ovariohysterectomy on a cat which became infected and required an additional surgical procedure at another clinic.

Rundquist’s patient medical records were incomplete and lacked a complete history, all examination findings, medications dispensed, treatment and anesthesia reports.

In February 2018, Premiere Veterinary Center was inspected by a board member and an investigator with the Office of the Attorney General. The inspection unearthed “multiple deficiencies,” according to the report, which included expired medications, insufficient controlled-substance logs, outdated fluids, catheters, and syringes, a torn protective radiation apron, and dirty kennels in disrepair.

Rudquist did not respond to a March 2018 letter from the board which required him to immediately remediate the issues and respond within 30 days.

In April 2018, Premiere Veterinary Center was re-inspected. The investigation concluded that Rundquist had “failed to remedy the majority of the deficiencies identified during the prior inspection.”

During the meeting, Rundquist admitted to several discrepancies, including reuse of surgical instruments on subsequent same-day surgeries, and failure to use sterile attire for major surgeries.

The board ordered Rundquist’s license suspension stayed, but he is required to meet a number of conditions. Rundquist must submit documentation of his veterinary continuing education. He is required to hire a clinic sanitation expert to perform an inspection of the Mankato clinic and must complete continuing education on medical records, surgical techniques, and pain management. He’s also ordered to observe two hours of surgeries.

If Rundquist fails to comply with the order, the board can take further action, including suspending his license.

