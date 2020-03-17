State dental board recommends providers see emergency patients only

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Board of Dentistry is recommending that dental providers treat patients on an emergency basis only as the COVID-19 virus spreads in Minnesota.

The board said that while the recommendation is not currently mandated, it’s in the best interest of patients and providers alike.

Guidelines by the board recommend postponing non-emergent or elective dental care for two weeks starting Tuesday. “We anticipate that we will receive more state and federal guidance over the next few weeks concerning how providers can prevent transmission of the virus and safely treat patients,” the board said in a statement.

The board advised providers to make emergency contact information available to patients in case of a “true dental emergency.”