State disaster aid authorized for local counties

Three local counties will receive state disaster assistance for damages caused by severe storms last summer.

Governor Tim Walz authorized the assistance to Sibley, Renville, and Nicollet counties Monday. All three counties experienced flooding and heavy rainfall between July 25 – July 27. The storms caused washouts to county and township roads and overwhelmed the county ditch systems across the region.

State disaster aid would cover 75 percent of eligible costs, while local governments would cover the remainder of the costs.