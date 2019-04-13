State health officials: Child’s death is first flu fatality of the season

(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials have confirmed that a child’s death is the first of the season caused by influenza.

The Minnesota Department of Health isn’t yet releasing the child’s age or where in the state the death occurred.

“This child had the same strain of flu that thousands of other people had in Minnesota, and unfortunately had a very severe complication,” said state health department senior epidemiologist Karen Martin.

The 2018-2019 season has been somewhat milder than last season, when there was a severe flu outbreak, according to Martain.

Five children died in Minnesota from flu-related complications last season.

