State health officials report more than 2,000 new COVID infections, 5 deaths Friday

State health officials reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections Friday along with five new deaths.

The deaths came from Hennepin, Ramsey, Rice, Todd, and Washington counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. The deaths involved victims in their 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. Three deaths involved private residents, while the remaining two deaths came from long-term care or assisted living. Minnesota’s death toll now sits at 7,844.

A Response and Preparation Capacity Report showed that hospitalizations are at 626, slightly down from the previous report. Intensive care hospitalizations remain unchanged, with 163 patients in ICU.

Additionally, MDH reported another 2,138 new infections Friday, with multiple southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 15

Brown – 10

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 9 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 8

Freeborn – 33 (1 probable)

Jackson – 5

Le Sueur – 18 (2 probable)

Martin – 6

McLeod – 28

Mower – 24 (2 probable)

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 15

Nobles – 17 (12 probable)

Redwood – 7

Renville – 6

Rice – 22

Sibley – 10 (1 probable)

Steele – 31 (1 probable)

Waseca – 22

Watonwan – 5