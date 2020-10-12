State investigates fatal police shooting in Pine County

MORA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal police shooting in Pine County.

The BCA says the shooting happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 35 near Mora after a police pursuit. Pine County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a 911 call from a victim of an alleged domestic incident at the Grand Casino Hinkley when they saw the suspect’s vehicle and began a chase. The suspect stopped on I-35 and during an encounter, one of the deputies fired a weapon, hitting the suspect.

No officers were injured.