The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in an early-morning single-vehicle crash near Madelia Thursday.

A Kia Sportage driven by Robert Lee Thomas, 32, of Madelia, was southbound on 850th Ave when it crossed Highway 60, entered a ditch, hit a telephone pole, and rolled.

Thomas was transported to Madelia Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash time is listed as 5:35 a.m.