State Patrol cites alcohol in early morning crash north of Nicollet

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an early-morning crash Thursday in Nicollet County.

According to a patrol crash report, it was about 3:02 a.m. when a Ford Taurus, northbound on Highway 111, left the roadway just north of Nicollet.

There were two occupants inside the Taurus, identified by the patrol as Sandy Vianey Ortiz Vazquez, 20, and Cody Michael Wirt, 26, both of Le Sueur.

Alcohol was detected in both Ortiz Vazquez and Wirt, according to the crash report, but it isn’t clear who was behind the wheel.

Ortiz Vazquez was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato, and Wirt was taken to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter, both with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not known whether Ortiz Vazquez and Wirt were wearing seat belts.