State patrol cites alcohol in single-vehicle crash that killed Fairmont woman

(Mankato, MN) – A Fairmont woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Martin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Y0mari Rojas Rosado, 27 was northbound on Prairie Ave near East 1st Street when she crossed over Blue Earth Ave and struck a tree.

Rosado was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash report indicates she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol was detected in her system.

The crash time is listed as 2:39 a.m.