State patrol cites alochol in crash that killed Rochester motorcyclist

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a Rochester motorcyclist dead.

Rick Jay Hutton, 36, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. when a northbound SUV driven by 57-year-old Nicholas Allan Sprau of Chatfield, collided with Hutton’s Honda motorcycle, which was southbound.

The state patrol says alcohol was detected in Sprau’s system. Neither Sprau nor his passenger, 55-year-old Virgene Lynn Sprau, were injured.

The crash report notes that Hutton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The report says it’s unknown if Hutton consumed alcohol prior to the crash.