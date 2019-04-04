State Patrol: Henderson man fell asleep behind wheel in single-vehicle crash

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a Henderson man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep behind the wheel in Sibley County.

A 1997 Ford pickup that was eastbound on Highway 19 at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday morning drove into the ditch, hit a driveway, then launched into a field west of Henderson, according to the crash report.

Ricardo Martin Martinez, 31, of Henderson, the driver of the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Minnesota Valley Health Center in Le Sueur for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says Martinez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)