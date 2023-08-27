State Patrol investigating fatal crash involving school bus carrying Waseca teens

The state patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Faribault County that involved a school bus carrying a group of Waseca teenagers.

The patrol says the eastbound bus and a westbound Ford Mustang collided on I-90 at Highway 22 south of Wells.

According to a state patrol crash report, a 79-year-old man was driving the school bus. Seven juvenile females ages 14 to 16 were passengers on the bus, as well as a 24-year-old woman. All of the bus occupants are from Waseca.

The state patrol did not release any details about the Mustang driver or the nature of injuries for anyone involved. More information is expected to be released later today.

The crash time is listed as 8:42 p.m.