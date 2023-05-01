State patrol investigating injury crash on Highway 68 at Judson turnoff
May 1, 2023 11:32AM CDT
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash on Highway 68 at the Judson turnoff.
The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. when a Kia Soul, eastbound on Highway 68, and a straight truck, southbound on Blue Earth County Road 42, collided in the intersection.
The driver of the International straight truck was a 23-year-old Mounds View man. A 20-year-old Brooklyn Park man was also in the vehicle.
The Kia Soul was driven by an 83-year-old New Ulm man.
No further information has yet been released.