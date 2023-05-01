State patrol investigating injury crash on Highway 68 at Judson turnoff

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash on Highway 68 at the Judson turnoff.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. when a Kia Soul, eastbound on Highway 68, and a straight truck, southbound on Blue Earth County Road 42, collided in the intersection.

The driver of the International straight truck was a 23-year-old Mounds View man. A 20-year-old Brooklyn Park man was also in the vehicle.

The Kia Soul was driven by an 83-year-old New Ulm man.

No further information has yet been released.