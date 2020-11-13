State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-94

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello.

The agency says the crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday on the interstate near Wright County Road 18. The crash involved 29 vehicles, half of which were semi-trailers. Several vehicles caught fire and nine people were transported to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash closed the interstate for several hours. Eastbound lanes had reopened but westbound lanes were still closed as of 2 p.m. The State Patrol said poor visibility and slippery conditions due to a snow squall had made travel “extremely difficult” in the area when the crash occurred.