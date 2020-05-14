State Patrol: Motorist Hit by Wrong-Way Driver Dies After Hwy. 169 Crash

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency.

The wrong-way driver crash that injured four people in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday also proved fatal for one of the drivers, according to an update from the Minnesota State Patrol.

In the initial crash report, the condition and identity of a man driving a Chevy Impala that was struck by a wrong-way driver on Hwy. 169 in Brooklyn Park was not released. But the updated report says that driver has died.

The victim has been identified as Ahmud Quadir Carrington, 22, of Minneapolis. He died after being transported to North Memorial Hospital.

Carrington was driving the Impala with three passengers northbound on Hwy. 169 near County Road 81 around 1:15 a.m. when they were hit by a 28-year-old Lester Prairie woman who was driving a Nissan Altima southbound in the northbound lanes.

Three passengers in the Impala suffered non-critical injuries and were all taken to North Memorial Hospital. They’ve been identified as a 22-year-old Rush City woman, a 23-year-old Minneapolis man, and a 21-year-old St. Paul woman.

The driver of the Altima was also transported to North Memorial Hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

The State Patrol said alcohol was involved in the crash.

