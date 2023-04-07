State patrol rescues wayward bunny on Highway 169 near Mankato

He’s so cute, it’s almost criminal, but “Mr. Trooper” was just a bunny that lost his way to the trail.

The wayward rabbit was picked up Monday by state troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager after he was found hopping along Highway 169, two miles north of Mankato.

The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society (BENCHS) took care of Mr. Trooper overnight, and he is now at a bunny rescue.

The patrol says they believe Mr. Trooper is a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway. If his owners aren’t located, the rescue will find him a good home.