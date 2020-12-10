State Patrol says alcohol involved in evening crash north of Hector

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash on Highway 4 between Hector and Cosmos Wednesday evening.

A crash report says Cole Michael Sander, 21, of Bird Island, was southbound on Highway 4, and Brice Ray Barrick, 41, of Dassel, was eastbound on Renville Co Rd 11 when the two men’s pickup trucks collided.

The state patrol says alcohol was detected in Barrick’s system. He was transported to a Hutchinson emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. Sander wasn’t injured.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash report puts the crash time at 6:06 p.m.