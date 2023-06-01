State Patrol searching for car that caused accident near Winthrop Monday

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in an incident that left a man seriously injured.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on Highway 15 near Winthrop. The state patrol says a box containing a brand new vehicle strut assembly fell off the roof rack of a southbound silver Ford Taurus station wagon, struck the roadway, then went through the windshield of a northbound vehicle.

The strut assembly was identified as a Master pro, new inside the box. The vehicle involved is described as a 2000-2005 Ford Taurus station wagon.

Anyone with information on the Taurus should contact the state patrol at (507) 285-7410.