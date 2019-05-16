State Patrol seeks help finding driver of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

(Mankato, MN) – The state patrol is asking the public to come forward with information about a vehicle involved in a crash that killed a Mankato woman.

Jalynn Rose Williams, 20, was killed in the hit and run crash on Highway 60 west of Lake Crystal Monday afternoon when a Ford SUV cut off the Chevy Blazer in which she was riding as a passenger.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the pictured vehicle was captured on a police dash cam around the time of the deadly crash. Investigators would like to speak with the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the state patrol at (507) 344-2750.

