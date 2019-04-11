State Patrol: ‘Selfish and dangerous’ teen pulled over for distracted driving near St. Peter

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol distracted driving campaign made a teen’s behavior behind the wheel famous on Facebook.

According to a post from MSP, a trooper pulled over an 18-year-old woman who passed his squad going 96 miles per hour on Highway 169 near St. Peter.

“Selfish and dangerous are two words that come to mind after hearing about this traffic stop Friday by one of our troopers,” began the state patrol post. “When the trooper walked up she was still video chatting on FaceTime with the friend she was going to pick up from Mankato State University.”

The state patrol reports the teen giggled and said she didn’t think her behavior was that big of a deal when the trooper tried to explain to her the dangers of distracted driving.

The woman ended up with a ticket for careless driving.

The state patrol is increasing distracted driving enforcement until April 30th.

