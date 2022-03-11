State public defenders poised to strike over pay, staffing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than 700 workers involved in defending people who in most cases can’t afford to hire a private attorney have authorized what would be an unprecedented strike Minnesota.

The public defenders and staff, represented by Teamsters Local 320, rejected the latest contract offer from the Minnesota Board of Public Defense. The union and board now have 10 days to negotiate a settlement. The two sides have been haggling over pay disparities with other agencies, staffing levels, and other issues.

The Board of Public Defense said it agrees that public defenders are underpaid and offices understaffed, but the board is “constrained in its negotiations by the resources provided by the state to provide these constitutionally mandated services across Minnesota.”