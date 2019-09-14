State supreme court justice to visit Bethany

Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson

(Mankato, MN) – Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Natalie Hudson will visit Bethany Lutheran College next week.

Justice Hudson will be on campus for the annual Constitution Day presentation on Thursday, September 19th at 7 p.m. Her presentation will include a debate by a student panel on the Separation of Powers doctrine and a recent Minnesota case.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held in Meyer Hall Room 101.

Hudson was appointed Minnesota Supreme Court Justice in October 2015 by Governor Mark Dayton. Prior to her appointment, she was a member of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

