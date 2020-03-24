State tax deadline extended

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesotans feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will get extra time to file their state income taxes.

Governor Tim Walz announced yesterday that taxpayers would have until July 15, 2020, to file individual income tax returns and make payments for 2019 without any penalties or interest.

Extending the individual tax filing deadline will provide much-needed relief to Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19,” said the governor.

But Walz also cautioned that while extending the deadline was the right thing to do, he needed Minnesotans to understand the implications the delay would mean for state resources.

On Friday, IRS extended the federal income tax filing deadline to July 15.