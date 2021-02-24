State troopers to be recognized for saving man’s life after Mankato crash

Two State Patrol troopers will be recognized for saving a man’s life on a bitterly cold January day.

Trooper Kevin Wellens and Trooper Dahlton Bowe will receive the Life Saving Award Wednesday, which is given to members of the State Patrol who distinguish themselves by performing acts that prevent the death of another person.

Wellens and Bowe were helping Mankato police search for people who fled a vehicle after a crash on Jan 12. The troopers found an unconscious, intoxicated man face down in the snow. Wind chills were at 19 degrees below zero. The troopers carried the man approximately 50 yards through a wooded area to an ambulance.

The man’s core body temperature was dangerously low, and he likely would not have survived without the intervention of Wellens and Bowe

The virtual awards banquet presentation will be held at 1 p.m. Law enforcement, citizens, and medical service employees are all eligible for awards in various categories.