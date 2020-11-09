How can you stay motivated to reach your goals? Share them with someone you look up to, whose opinion you respect. Whether that’s a family member, close friend, coworker, coach, or mentor.

The Journal of Applied Psychology found that people were more committed to their goals – and much more likely to achieve them – when they shared their goal with someone they held in high regard.

Business management professor Dr. Howard Klein led the study… and he says, the people with whom you share your goal can make all the difference. And when you share your goal with someone whose opinion you respect, you’ll be more likely to follow through because you don’t want to let them down. And you want them to respect you, too.

Basically, if you don’t care about the opinion of the person you share your goal with, it doesn't push you to succeed. And that goes for telling EVERYBODY about your goal online. But when you specifically share your goal with someone you look up to, you’re much more likely to follow through.