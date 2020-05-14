Stay Safe Minnesota: State Releases New Guidance for Camping, Outdoor Recreation

Camping with RV trailer on Meziadin Lake, Canada

The lifting of the Stay at Home order on Monday will allow for more outdoor recreation activities in Minnesota.

This will include camping, however this does not mean just yet that organized camping facilities will be allowed to re-open.

Instead, Minnesotans will be allowed to use “dispersed and remote camping sites,” which is a single plot rather than a developed campground, or a designated backpack or watercraft campsite, such as those found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

“Both private and public developed campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping,” Gov. Walz’s executive order states.

Furthermore, Gov. Walz’s executive order will allow for the resumption of one-on-one or one-on-two guided instructional activities, such as for fishing, birding, or outdoor fitness training.

The order also allows for recreational equipment rental outlets, provided that the equipment can be “effectively sanitized between uses.”

Regarding sports, the order says that “outdoor tournaments, competitions, practices, and sports that allow for social distance” will be allowed to resume, provided they don’t require group gatherings of more than 10 people.

Drive-in gatherings are also permitted for the first time, provided everyone stays in their car.

For indoor recreation, such as gyms and fitness centers, Minnesotans will have to wait until June 1, with more guidance expected to be released on May 20.

Not allowed to open at this time are charter boats, launches, or facilities that allow large gatherings of people including mini golf, pools, racetracks and concert venues.

Team sports, such as kids’ summer baseball, will be the subject to further review and a decision will be taken in the near future.

Source: bringmethenews.com