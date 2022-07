Refrigerator warning: "Don't eat MY sandwich!"

What kind of people do this? Return to the office means return to annoying office behavior. A new survey found that one in three respondents admit to stealing food that wasn’t theirs from the office refrigerator. Why? Because it looked too delicious to pass up. And when it comes to office food stealers, women are the most likely offenders, with 34% of the women surveyed copping to it.

Source: studyfinds.org