Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Behind Bars

WASHINGTON (AP) – Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars.

He was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He’ll be free as he appeals the verdict, however.

The 68-year-old was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.

Prosecutors had asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail.

Bannon’s lawyers argued their client deserved a sentence of probation.