Stewart man injured in rollover crash

A Stewart man was injured in a rollover crash near Gaylord Friday.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at County Rd 13 and 280th St at 8:47 p.m., about five miles southeast of Gaylord.

Deputies began rendering aid on arrival to Anthony Risk, 34, upon arrival.

A press release says Risk was southbound on County Rd 13 when his Honda SUV entered the ditch and rolled. He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle sustained severe damage.

The crash remains under investigation.