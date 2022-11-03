Still No Powerball Winner–Jackpot Grows to $1.5 Billion!

Another Powerball drawing has come and gone without a single winner and now the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will be $1.5 billion. Wednesday’s winning numbers were 22, 11, 60, 2, 35, and the Powerball is 23. There were 16 second-prize winners of $1 million. The largest prize ever won was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016, which was shared by three winners. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Source: USA Today